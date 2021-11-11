UrduPoint.com

SACM Reviews Sialkot Development Projects

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 06:35 PM

SACM reviews Sialkot development projects

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab on Board of Investment and Trade Ahsan Saleem Baryar, along with Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq, Thursday reviewed the ongoing development projects in the city

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab on board of Investment and Trade Ahsan Saleem Baryar, along with Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq, Thursday reviewed the ongoing development projects in the city.

They also discussed the proposed project of upgrading Talab Sheikh Maula Stadium and Abdul Hakim Park.

The DC gave a detailed briefing to the SACM about the ongoing projects, who said that completion of development projects should be ensured within the stipulated timeline.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2021 Semi final 2 Pakistan Vs. Austr ..

T20 World Cup 2021 Semi final 2 Pakistan Vs. Australia, Live Score, History, Who ..

29 minutes ago
 Court seeks NAB comments on accused acquittal plea ..

Court seeks NAB comments on accused acquittal plea

2 minutes ago
 Belarus Border Agency Rejects Reports on Death of ..

Belarus Border Agency Rejects Reports on Death of Minor Migrant

2 minutes ago
 Sargodha University holds award ceremony; for top ..

Sargodha University holds award ceremony; for top researchers

2 minutes ago
 South Africa's last white president FW de Klerk di ..

South Africa's last white president FW de Klerk dies

4 minutes ago
 Power generation of Tarbela dam reduced

Power generation of Tarbela dam reduced

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.