SACM reviews Sialkot development projects

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab on board of Investment and Trade Ahsan Saleem Baryar, along with Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq, Thursday reviewed the ongoing development projects in the city.

They also discussed the proposed project of upgrading Talab Sheikh Maula Stadium and Abdul Hakim Park.

The DC gave a detailed briefing to the SACM about the ongoing projects, who said that completion of development projects should be ensured within the stipulated timeline.