SACM Reviews Zakat Dept's Performance

Umer Jamshaid Published November 01, 2024 | 09:56 PM

Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab for Zakat and Ushr Rashid Iqbal Nasrullah visited Administrator Zakat Punjab office and reviewed the performance of the department, here on Friday

Rashid Nasrullah met the officers and discussed departmental matters. Administrator Aslam Ramey gave a detailed briefing to the Special Assistant about the working of the department.

The Special Assistant reviewed the performance of various projects of the Zakat and Ushr department in detail.

Rashid Nasrullah said that the Zakat amount should be provided to the beneficiaries timely and without any delay. A briefing on digitization of data and professional training was also given by the department.

Rashid Nasrullah further said that transparency and impartiality are the top priorities of the Punjab government. Through the media, philanthropists should also be encouraged to give Zakat. Pakistani nation actively participates in welfare works. All resources will be provided for the improvement of the department, he added.

