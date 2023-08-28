Open Menu

SACM Rules Out Compromise On Corruption

VSpecial Assistant to KP Caretaker CM on Irrigation and Housing, Zafarullah Khan Umerzai on Monday ruled out any compromise on corruption in his departments and vowed to take stern legal action against corrupt officials

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to KP Caretaker CM on Irrigation and Housing, Zafarullah Khan Umerzai on Monday ruled out any compromise on corruption in his departments and vowed to take stern legal action against corrupt officials.

He expressed these views during a briefing regarding various development schemes initiated in the irrigation and housing departments. Secretaries of both departments gave him a detailed briefing on protective walls and tube-wells also highlighted the importance of the construction of small dams and other projects.

Umerzai directed that all those schemes initiated in the public interest should be completed within the stipulated time period and directed all officers of his departments to perform their responsibilities in a better manner. He also expressed zero-tolerance for any negligence in duties.

Earlier, the secretaries of both departments presented a bouquet to the caretaker special assistant and congratulated him on assuming his responsibilities.

