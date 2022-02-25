SACM Sahibzada Saeed resigns

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published February 25, 2022 | 02:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister (SACM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Energy and Power, Sahibzada Saeed Ahmad on Friday tendered his resignation from the post.

The Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has accepted the resignation of Sahibzada Ahmad Saeed, who was also serving as the Chairman, board of Governors, Hayatabad Medical Complex.

Talking to media, Sahibzada Ahmad Saeed said serving the oppressed and destitute was his mission adding he resigned from the post only to work for the betterment of the Hayatabad Medical Complex.

