SACM Salma Begum Calls On Speaker NA

Published July 03, 2023

SACM Salma Begum calls on Speaker NA

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Zakat Ushar, Social Welfare, Special education and Women Empowerment Salma Begum on Monday called on Speaker National Assembly of Pakistan Raja Pervaiz Ashraf in his office.

During the meeting, various issues including Pakistan's current economic situation and constant peace and others were discussed in detail while fair and transparent disbursement of zakat funds in among the deserving of KP also came into brief discussion.

Special Assistant Salma Begum informed Speaker National Assembly regarding the procedure of zakat funds among needy of the province.

She said that the zakat funds are distributed through zakat committees of the KP Zakat Ushr Council, adding tenure of the said council is three years and after completing the tenure, a new committee is formed for next three years.

She asked the Federal government to release zakat funds of the current financial year for KP as released the previous year so that poor, needy, widows, orphans and deserving people will get benefit from zakat funds.

Speaker National Assembly of Pakistan Raja Parvaiz Ashraf assured Special Assistant Salma Begum and said the federal government will fully cooperate with KP government in this regard.

