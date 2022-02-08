UrduPoint.com

SACM Seeks Role Of Media For Protecting Child Rights

Sumaira FH Published February 08, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Special Assistant to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif on Tuesday underlined the need for the media to play its due role for protecting rights of children

"We need to make collective efforts and especially the media which play key role in identify problems in a society has to play its part for ensuring rights of children," he said while addressing a press conference at Peshawar Press Club to inform media about reforms on Child's rights laws introduced by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

He said the media needed to play role as a government partner to give rights to children in the society and continuously remind the policymakers about their duties in this regard besides enlightening people about the government's spending on education, child health and nutrition, and child protection.

Afshan Tehseen Bajwa, Chairperson, National Commission on the Rights of Child(NCRC) was also present on the occasion.

He was of the view that the government made laws on its part but they lost its significance due to lack of coordination among the concerned departments and their lukewarm response towards implementation of those laws.

He said that children, transgender and special persons needed special attention and their rights should be taken care of by the media and society including the government, adding it was the responsibility of the media to spread awareness about the laws and rights of children and other vulnerable groups.

"Being part of the government, we are aware of our responsibility to protect children and give them their rights," he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Afshan Tehseen Bajwa said it was the need of the hour to address problems being faced by children in society, adding the NCRC was striving at center and the provinces for ensuring the rights of children and their protection.

