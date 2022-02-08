SACM sees lot of potential in marble industry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Sindh Chief Minister on Investment department and Public Private Partnership Projects Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar on Tuesday said that marble industry has a lot of potential and if proper attention is paid towards this industry, number of new job opportunities could be generated.

This he said while presiding over a meeting here in his office which was attended by Secretary Investment department Bilal Ahmed, SEZMC CEO and other stakeholders.

Qasim Naveed emphasized the importance of the Marble City Project and asked the officers to expedite work on it as it was one of the important projects, initiated by Sindh government to boost up economy and to attract the investors and industrialists.

He said the Sindh government was committed to protect the investment and to attract local and foreign investors to invest in the projects, launched under public and private partnership mode.