SACM Shares Details Of Rabi-ul-Awwal Month Programs

Faizan Hashmi Published September 29, 2022 | 09:09 PM

Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab on Auqaf and Religious Affairs Syed Rafaqat Ali Gilani on Thursday shared details of programs and ceremonies to be organised in the ongoing holy month of Rabi-ul-Awwal

Presiding over a meeting here on Thursday, he said that an international mashaikh and ulema conference would be held and scholars belonging to different religions and sects would attend it. Also, Husn-e-Qiraat (Holy Quran recitation) and Naat recitation competitions would be held among students of schools and colleges.

The SACM told the meeting that Seerat-un-Nabi conferences would be held at zonal level across the Punjab province. Seerat and Naat books competitions would be held at provincial level and exhibitions of books on life of Holy Prophet (PBUH) would be part of programs.

He said the purpose of organising these programs is to promote Islamic values and spread spiritual sentiments.

Rafaqat Ali Gilani said,�'The Information Department is celebrating the Ashra-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Aalameen' with religious reverence at Alhamra Arts Council.

Provincial Naat competition will be held at Lahore Radio Station. The Auqaf Department will organise Mehfil-e-Milad-e-Mustafa at all important places across the province while International Mehfil-e-Milad will be held at Jamia Masjid Data Ganj Bakhsh Darbar (R.A), he added.

Central Rehmatul-Lil-Aalameen conference will be held at Alamgiri Badshahi Masjid whereas Mehfil-e-Samaa would be organized at Aiwan-e-Iqbal.

Punjab Auqaf Director General Dr Tahir Raza Bukhari, Additional Secretary Ahmad Afnan and others attended the meeting.

