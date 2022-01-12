UrduPoint.com

SACM Stresses For Extra Curriculum Activities To Encourage Children With Disabilities To Participate In Sports

Umer Jamshaid Published January 12, 2022 | 10:01 PM

SACM stresses for extra curriculum activities to encourage children with disabilities to participate in sports

Special Assistant to the Sindh Chief Minister on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD) Sindh, Sadiq Ali Memon on Wednesday said that extra curriculum activities were needed to encourage children with disabilities to participate in sports and such activities would also help to develop confidence among them

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Sindh Chief Minister on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD) Sindh, Sadiq Ali Memon on Wednesday said that extra curriculum activities were needed to encourage children with disabilities to participate in sports and such activities would also help to develop confidence among them.

This, he said as a chief guest in a ceremony of International Day of Persons with Disabilities Sports Gala here at National Coaching Centre, organized by Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Sindh in collaboration with Youth Affairs Department Sindh.

On this occasion, SACM on Youth Affairs Department Sardar Paras Dero, Secretary DEPD Akhtar Ali Bugti, Regional Director Karachi DEPD Jhamandas Rathi, cricketer Shahnwaz Dahani and others were also present. On this occasion children with disabilities presented various tableau and showed brilliant performance.

Sadiq Ali Memon appreciated the performance of the children with disabilities and hoped that DEPD would continue to arrange such wonderful events to bring out the potential of the differently abled children.

He said that the concept of charity must be removed while making arrangements for persons with disabilities as it surely hurt their feelings.

Memon added "I am really happy to see these wonderful children, performing different sports with great enthusiasm and I also admire the organizers of this event." He said that Sindh government was also taking all efforts to bring a positive change in the life of the persons with disabilities and empowering them to live independently through providing them vocational training and rehabilitation facilities.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Sports Event All Government

Recent Stories

Neanderthals Were Similar to Modern Humans in Moto ..

Neanderthals Were Similar to Modern Humans in Motorics, Cognitive Abilities - Sc ..

1 minute ago
 At Least 8 People Killed in Suicide Car Explosion ..

At Least 8 People Killed in Suicide Car Explosion in Somalia's Mogadishu - Repor ..

1 minute ago
 US Judge Rejects Prince Andrew's Bid to Dismiss Ci ..

US Judge Rejects Prince Andrew's Bid to Dismiss Civil Sex Abuse Lawsuit - Court ..

1 minute ago
 ADC for taking legal action against profiteers, ho ..

ADC for taking legal action against profiteers, hoarders

1 minute ago
 Covid virus starts losing ability to infect within ..

Covid virus starts losing ability to infect within 5 minutes in air: Study

1 hour ago
 One-kilometer long road to be constructed with pla ..

One-kilometer long road to be constructed with plastic waste: DC

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.