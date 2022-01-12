SACM stresses for extra curriculum activities to encourage children with disabilities to participate in sports

Special Assistant to the Sindh Chief Minister on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD) Sindh, Sadiq Ali Memon on Wednesday said that extra curriculum activities were needed to encourage children with disabilities to participate in sports and such activities would also help to develop confidence among them

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Sindh Chief Minister on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD) Sindh, Sadiq Ali Memon on Wednesday said that extra curriculum activities were needed to encourage children with disabilities to participate in sports and such activities would also help to develop confidence among them.

This, he said as a chief guest in a ceremony of International Day of Persons with Disabilities Sports Gala here at National Coaching Centre, organized by Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Sindh in collaboration with Youth Affairs Department Sindh.

On this occasion, SACM on Youth Affairs Department Sardar Paras Dero, Secretary DEPD Akhtar Ali Bugti, Regional Director Karachi DEPD Jhamandas Rathi, cricketer Shahnwaz Dahani and others were also present. On this occasion children with disabilities presented various tableau and showed brilliant performance.

Sadiq Ali Memon appreciated the performance of the children with disabilities and hoped that DEPD would continue to arrange such wonderful events to bring out the potential of the differently abled children.

He said that the concept of charity must be removed while making arrangements for persons with disabilities as it surely hurt their feelings.

Memon added "I am really happy to see these wonderful children, performing different sports with great enthusiasm and I also admire the organizers of this event." He said that Sindh government was also taking all efforts to bring a positive change in the life of the persons with disabilities and empowering them to live independently through providing them vocational training and rehabilitation facilities.