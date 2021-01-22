UrduPoint.com
SACM Stresses Need For Solid Strategy To Uplift Housing Sector

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 08:01 PM

SACM stresses need for solid strategy to uplift housing sector

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Industries and Trade Abdul Karim Khan Friday stressed the need for a solid strategy for uplift of housing sector in the province.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the Star Property Expo here, he said the provincial government was taking serious steps for encouragement of the investors.

He said besides, implementing a comprehensive policy for promotion of high-rise culture, the government was also taking serious steps for the resolution of housing related problems at new tourists' spots.

The special assistant said that organizing such kind of expos in housing sector would promote competition and attract investment to the province. He said the provincial government was opening tourist spots in all the districts under public-private partnership that will attract maximum investment to the province.

Abdul Karim Khan also paid rich tributes to the organizers of the expo and said that such activities would surely help promote investment in the province.

