SACM Takes Notice Of Increase In Chicken Price

Muhammad Irfan 21 minutes ago Sun 10th October 2021 | 05:10 PM

SACM takes notice of increase in Chicken price

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Sindh on Bureau of Supply and prices Dr. Khatu Mal Jeewan directed Commissioner Karachi and Director Bureau of Supply and Price to take action against price hike of chicken.

While taking notice of media reports of increase in price of the chicken in Karachi, the SACM contacted the Commissioner Karachi and Director Bureau of Supply and Prices and directed them to take strict action against profiteers and hoarders, an official told APP.

Dr. Khatu also directed the Price Control Magistrates to ensure implementation of the government price list of groceries and other items.

