SACM takes notice of reported increase in flour and wheat prices

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh for Bureau of Supply and Prices, Dr. Khatu Mal Jeewan has taken notice of reported increase in flour and wheat prices across the province.

Director General Bureau of Supply and Prices has sent letters to the Divisional Commissioners across Sindh to take strict action against the profiteers.

Dr. Khatu Mal Jeewan has said that unjustified reported increase in prices of wheat and flour will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

Dr. Khatu Mal Jeewan has directed that an immediate campaign be launched against profiteers and hoarders.