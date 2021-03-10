UrduPoint.com
SACM Takes Notice On Illegal Increase In Milk And Chicken Prices

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 06:00 PM

SACM takes notice on illegal increase in milk and chicken prices

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister ((SACM) for the Bureau of Supply and Prizes, Dr. Khatu Mal Jeewan Wednesday took stern notice of reported illegal increase in milk and chicken meat prices.

On the directives of Jeewan, the Director General Bureau of Supply and Prices sent a letter to the commissioner Karachi directing him to take legal action against the profiteers who were illegally raising the prices of milk and poultry in the city, said a statement issued here.

Jeewan has also directed all the concerned officers to take action under "The Sindh Essential Commodities price Control and Prevention of Profiteering and Hoarding Act, 2005".

Dr. Khatu Mal Jeewan further said in the letter that legal action should be taken against the hoarders to stop the illegal increase in the prices of milk and poultry meat.

He also directed the officers of Bureau of Supply and Prizes to extend full support to the district administration with regard to control prices of essential commodities.

More Stories From Pakistan

