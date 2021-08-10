SACM terms differently-abled children as essential part of society

UrduPoint.com

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister (SACM) on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Sadiq Ali Memon Tuesday said that differently-abled children were the essential part of the society and they should be provided with protection, care and medical facilities

During his visit to Darul Sukun Karachi here, he said the private sector has been providing certain facilities to the differently-abled children and his department was fully ready to coordinate with private sector.

Sadiq Memon said that the provincial government has been providing vocational training and rehabilitation facilities to differently-abled persons across the province.

On the occasion, CEO of Darul Sukun Ana Danial briefed SACM Sadiq Memon about the performance of the institute and said that presently 465 children with multiple disabilities were being provided facilities round-the-clock.

