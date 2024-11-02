SACM urges collective effort to eradicate polio

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Punjab for Polio Uzma Kardar visited Multan to lead a health department meeting focused on the ongoing polio vaccination campaign.

Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu and Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Mubashir-ul-Rehman provided updates on the polio campaign’s progress.

During the meeting Uzma Kardar informed the officials about Punjab government’s zero-tolerance policy toward polio and achieving a 100% vaccination target. She announced an extension of one additional day to maximize the vaccination.

During her visit, she underscored the government’s commitment to eradicating this debilitating disease and the need for community collaboration to ensure every child is vaccinated.

She disclosed that In 2024, 13 cases of the polio virus had been identified across the province, contributing to a national total of 45 cases. "We must work together to eradicate the disease," she said and urged parents to ensure their children receive polio drops, reinforcing the goal of a polio-free nation by 2025.