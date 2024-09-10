SACM urges Muslims to strive for strengthening Pakistan

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) Special Assistant to Chief Minister Abdul Jabbar Khan Monday said that a Muslim could lay his life on Khtam-e-Nabuwat Declaring the finality of Prophets ending with Muhammad (PBUH) but could not remain silent.

In a statement on Monday, He said that the month of Rabi-ul Awal, we should have to reiterate this pledge to follow the life of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) to do good deeds to ensure salvation in hereafter.

He said that enemies of islam and Pakistan were engaged in mischievous deeds leading Country to cliquism.

SACM Abdul Jabbar urged Muslim to strive for strengthening Pakistan by setting aside personal differences in the Holy month of Rabi-ul-Awal.