SACM visits CPWB, reviews performance

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab on Political Affairs Samina Khawar Hayat Friday visited the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) to review performance and function of the institute.

On the invitation of the CPWB Chairperson Sarah Ahmed, she visited the bureau and inspected various sections and met the destitute children in hostel of the bureau.

She inspected information technology lab, stitching and music classes and spent time with the children.

SACM Samina Khawar Hayat appreciated the services of the chairperson and the measures taken for the protection of destitute and neglected children.

She said: "Service to humanity is our religious and moral duty." The bureau's services for the rehabilitation and bright future of the neglected children were exemplary, she added.

CPWB Director General and other officers were also present.