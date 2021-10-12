SACM visits dengue field hospital at expo

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 10:11 PM

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab (SACM) for Information and Special Initiatives Hassan Khawar on Tuesday said the Punjab government was making all out efforts to control the dengue in the province

While visiting the dengue field hospital established in Expo centre by Punjab Health Department, he said that news regarding non-availability of beds to dengue patients in hospital was baseless and concocted.

Hassan Khawar said that field hospital in Expo center was established to provide of best medical treatment facility for dengue patients, adding that on the directions of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, the Punjab government was taking all possible steps to overcome dengue and medical care was being provided to the dengue patients. He maintained that Punjab health department had established a field hospital consists of 280 beds while all other governments and private hospitals were providing dengue treatment.

The SACM said that dengue field hospital expo center had all facilities including oxygen supply, availability of medicines, experience medical staff, doctors, nurses and others.

He said that Prof Dr Asad Aslam Khan had been made the focal person of dengue field hospital.

Dengue field hospital had got the services of doctors from General Hospital, Jinnah Hospital and Mayo Hospital, he maintained. A duty rostrum had been issued to remove any ambiguity and updates about dengue were also being shared with the people, he added.

The SACM said that all the government hospitals were being provided with additional beds for dengue patients and 1209 beds had been allocated for dengue patients in all the government hospitals of Lahore including expo center. Dengue field hospital expo center was working round the clock and CBC test results were also being provided to the patients with free medical care.

For treatment of dengue, information helpline 042-99211134-6 had been established and allthe private laboratories in Punjab were also conducting dengue test in Rs 90 only, he added.

