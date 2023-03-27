UrduPoint.com

SACM Visits Expo Centre To Review Essential Goods Prices

Muhammad Irfan Published March 27, 2023 | 11:09 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister Saghir Ahmed Qureshi Monday visited Expo Centre here at Noorani Basti where he reviewed arrangements of Bachat Bazaar set by the District Administration.

Accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Hyderabad City, Saghir Ahmed Qureshi went around to various stalls and also asked about the prices of essential goods.

Talking to visitors of the bazaar, he said that the provincial government has taken initiatives of providing essential goods to the people at affordable prices during the month of Ramzan.

He called upon the people to get maximum benefits of bachat bazaar and report to the concerned complaint centre if they have grievances or complaints.

