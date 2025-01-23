SACM Visits Gulshan-e-Ravi College, Review Facilities
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 23, 2025 | 05:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Special Assistant to the Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab for Zakat and Ushr Rashid Iqbal
Nasrullah visited Gulshan-e-Ravi College for Women.
The college's principal welcomed him during his visit. He reviewed facilities available to
students at the institution.
The principal briefed him on the college’s academic programmes and extra curricular activities.
Highlighting the Punjab government’s commitment to education, Rashid Iqbal emphasised that under
the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the government was implementing revolutionary
measures in the sector.
He said one of the key priorities of the government was to equip students with modern tools,
such as laptops, to support their education.
He also mentioned that, for the first time in the history of Punjab, the government was offering
scholarships on an unprecedented scale. Exceptional students were being provided opportunities
to study abroad on merit-based scholarships, he added.
