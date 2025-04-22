Open Menu

SACM Visits Jails

Faizan Hashmi Published April 22, 2025 | 05:10 PM

SACM visits jails

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) Special Assistant to the Chief Minister (SACM) of Punjab, Rashid Iqbal Nasrullah, visited the Central Jail and District Jail in Lahore on Tuesday.

He was warmly received by IG Prisons, Mian Farooq Nazir, and the DIG Prisons Lahore. Chairman Task Force for Prisons, Abdul Manan, along with other senior officers, also accompanied him. The IG Prisons briefed the SACM on the current facilities and ongoing developments in Punjab jails. A detailed review was conducted regarding the progress of the Zakat and Ushr Department’s schemes aimed at supporting inmates.

Rashid Iqbal said that the Zakat Department is actively assisting in the release of prisoners involved in minor offenses.

He emphasised the government's commitment to improving prison conditions and rehabilitation opportunities under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

The special assistant personally interacted with inmates and inspected the living conditions. He issued immediate instructions to ensure the consistent availability of cold drinking water for prisoners.

Highlighting the provincial government's reform agenda, Rashid said that efforts are underway to introduce educational programmes and skill development initiatives for young inmates. He reiterated the government's resolve to take all possible steps for the welfare and rehabilitation of prisoners across Punjab.

