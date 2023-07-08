SACM visits Malakan Jail

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Prison Hidayat Ullah Khan Afridi on Saturday paid a visit to Malakand jail.

The jail staff and officers welcomed the him on his arrival.

Hidayat Ullah Khan visited different sections of the prison including the jail hospital and cookhouse.

He inquired about medical facilities being provided to prisoners while he also checked the standard of meals and list of the daily menu.

He also keenly observed the cleanliness of the jail and issued directives to authorities concerned to pay heed to a clean environment.

During the visit, a detailed briefing regarding the jail administrative system was given to him.

Hidayat Ullah Khan issued directives to the jail staff to provide basic human rights facilities to all the prisoners without any discrimination, adding that negligence in this regard will not be tolerated.

He urged the jail psychologists to pay proper attention to prisoner's council ling for making them responsible citizens of the society.

He said that KP caretaker government trying its best for the welfare of the people and to resolve their issues.