SACM Visits NA-130, Reviews Development Projects
Muhammad Irfan Published January 28, 2025 | 02:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Special Assistant to the Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab Rashid Iqbal Nasrullah on Tuesday conducted a visit to NA-130 to evaluate the progress of ongoing development projects under the Lahore Development Plan.
During his visit, the SACM was briefed by Member of Provincial Assembly,Mian Marghoob Ahmed,on the progress of various development works underway in the constituency.
Rashid Iqbal Nasrullah reassured the residents that the provincial government was committed to providing essential services and improving infrastructure,with a focus on drainage systems,road repairs and the resolution of other local issues.
The local community expressed their appreciation for the Chief Minister's welfare and development initiatives, particularly the efforts to eliminate encroachments.
Highlighting the Chief Minister’s vision,the SACM emphasized the modernization of health,education and infrastructure systems to meet contemporary needs.
He also noted that the removal of encroachments has significantly widened roads and streets,improving the overall urban environment.
