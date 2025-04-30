Open Menu

SACM Visits Special Education Centre Of Excellence

Sumaira FH Published April 30, 2025 | 04:30 PM

SACM visits special education centre of excellence

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Special Assistant to the Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab on Special education Sania Aashiq visited the Special Education Centre of Excellence on Wednesday, where she presented new uniforms to special children on behalf of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

The children expressed immense joy and excitement upon receiving the gift of new uniforms. During her visit, Sania Aashiq interacted with the children and their parents, inquiring about the facilities provided at the centre and the overall educational progress of the children. Parents expressed satisfaction with the quality of services and extended their heartfelt gratitude to CM Maryam Nawaz for her commitment to the welfare of special children.

The SACM also conducted a detailed inspection of various classrooms and departments at the Centre of Excellence.

In line with the directives of CM Punjab,Sania Aashiq later visited the construction site of Pakistan’s first government-run Autism school. She reviewed progress on the under-construction project and received a comprehensive briefing from the relevant authorities.

She also assessed the construction quality and instructed the departments concerned to ensure project’s timely completion in accordance with the defined deadline.

Recent Stories

PCB confirms additional men's T20Is against Bangla ..

PCB confirms additional men's T20Is against Bangladesh

1 hour ago
 Indian designer Sabyasachi reveals secrets of Rani ..

Indian designer Sabyasachi reveals secrets of Rani Mukerji’s secret wedding

1 hour ago
 Fans support Hania Aamir amid Indian actor’s off ..

Fans support Hania Aamir amid Indian actor’s offensive remarks against actress

1 hour ago
 Govt taking steps to align Pakistan with global di ..

Govt taking steps to align Pakistan with global digital transformation: PM

2 hours ago
 Indian Rafale jets retreat in panic after detectio ..

Indian Rafale jets retreat in panic after detection by Pakistan air force

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2025

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2025

8 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sul ..

PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who ..

22 hours ago
 Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?

Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?

23 hours ago
 Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big W ..

Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big Win for Pakistani Consumers

23 hours ago
 Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity ..

Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity under FCA, DISCOs

23 hours ago
 Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 60 ..

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 600m Instagram followers

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan