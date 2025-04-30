SACM Visits Special Education Centre Of Excellence
Sumaira FH Published April 30, 2025 | 04:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Special Assistant to the Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab on Special education Sania Aashiq visited the Special Education Centre of Excellence on Wednesday, where she presented new uniforms to special children on behalf of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif.
The children expressed immense joy and excitement upon receiving the gift of new uniforms. During her visit, Sania Aashiq interacted with the children and their parents, inquiring about the facilities provided at the centre and the overall educational progress of the children. Parents expressed satisfaction with the quality of services and extended their heartfelt gratitude to CM Maryam Nawaz for her commitment to the welfare of special children.
The SACM also conducted a detailed inspection of various classrooms and departments at the Centre of Excellence.
In line with the directives of CM Punjab,Sania Aashiq later visited the construction site of Pakistan’s first government-run Autism school. She reviewed progress on the under-construction project and received a comprehensive briefing from the relevant authorities.
She also assessed the construction quality and instructed the departments concerned to ensure project’s timely completion in accordance with the defined deadline.
Recent Stories
PCB confirms additional men's T20Is against Bangladesh
Indian designer Sabyasachi reveals secrets of Rani Mukerji’s secret wedding
Fans support Hania Aamir amid Indian actor’s offensive remarks against actress
Govt taking steps to align Pakistan with global digital transformation: PM
Indian Rafale jets retreat in panic after detection by Pakistan air force
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2025
PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who ..
Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?
Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big Win for Pakistani Consumers
Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity under FCA, DISCOs
Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 600m Instagram followers
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CDA Chairman assures accelerated development work in Sector I-124 minutes ago
-
SACM visits special education centre of excellence4 minutes ago
-
AJK President Sultan called upon Kashmiri diaspora to expose Indian fanatic war hysteria14 minutes ago
-
NIPA delegation visits FDA14 minutes ago
-
SC seeks report on committee formed to restore student unions14 minutes ago
-
5th Round of Pak-Sri Lanka Armed Forces Defence Dialogue concludes14 minutes ago
-
The New York Times exposes Indian forces atrocities against Muslims in IIOJK14 minutes ago
-
Human trafficker arrested14 minutes ago
-
IFA trains food staff to boost safety in Capital restaurants24 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 Dir Lower warns against fake calls24 minutes ago
-
SFJ leader urges children of East Punjab to stop parents from fighting against Pakistan24 minutes ago
-
Ulema pledge full support to armed forces against Indian hostility24 minutes ago