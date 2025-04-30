SACM visits special education centre of excellence

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Special Assistant to the Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab on Special education Sania Aashiq visited the Special Education Centre of Excellence on Wednesday, where she presented new uniforms to special children on behalf of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

The children expressed immense joy and excitement upon receiving the gift of new uniforms. During her visit, Sania Aashiq interacted with the children and their parents, inquiring about the facilities provided at the centre and the overall educational progress of the children. Parents expressed satisfaction with the quality of services and extended their heartfelt gratitude to CM Maryam Nawaz for her commitment to the welfare of special children.

The SACM also conducted a detailed inspection of various classrooms and departments at the Centre of Excellence.

In line with the directives of CM Punjab,Sania Aashiq later visited the construction site of Pakistan’s first government-run Autism school. She reviewed progress on the under-construction project and received a comprehensive briefing from the relevant authorities.

She also assessed the construction quality and instructed the departments concerned to ensure project’s timely completion in accordance with the defined deadline.