SACM Waqar Mehdi For Expediting Pending Inquiries

Sumaira FH Published September 29, 2022 | 09:57 PM

SACM Waqar Mehdi for expediting pending inquiries

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh for Inspection, Inquiries and Implementation, Waqar Mehdi, on Thursday directed to expedite and complete pending inquiries so that further action could be taken in light of the recommendations.

He was chairing a meeting of Chief Minister's Inspection Team attended by Chairman CMIT Makhdoom Shakeel-uz-Zaman, member CMIT Asad Ali Khan, Muhammad Ali Rahi, and directors.

Waqar Mehdi said CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah has directed to complete all delayed schemes at the earliest, so all the members and officers of CMIT have to work hard using all their abilities so that all the ongoing schemes in the province could be completed on time and their benefits reach to the people.

The meeting was briefed about ongoing development projects and inquiries and it was decided that SACM would conduct surprise inspections of ongoing development projects to review the quality and speed of the work and the report will be submitted to the CM Sindh.

