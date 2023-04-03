SACM Waqar Mehdi visits Ramazan Bachat Bazars

The Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh, Senator Waqar Mehdi, on Monday, visited the Ramazan Bachat Bazars set up at Korangi Crossing and Eidgah Ground Shah Faisal Colony

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :The Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh, Senator Waqar Mehdi, on Monday, visited the Ramazan Bachat Bazars set up at Korangi Crossing and Eidgah Ground Shah Faisal Colony.

The SACM checked the rates of flour, sugar, oil, ghee, rice, fruits, vegetables, meat, milk, poultry and other items of daily consumption fixed by Sindh government and also held conversation with consumers present there.

Waqar Mehdi, while talking to the media on the occasion, said that items of daily use were being provided to the people in Bachat Bazars at rates lower than the market with the cooperation of the market associations and the super stores.

"We are trying our best to make items of daily use available to people at minimum rates during the blessed month of Ramazan, he said adding that Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners were tasked to take action against profiteers and heavy fines were being imposed on violators.

The SACM appealed the public to check the official price list and buy the goods at the prescribed rate and said that complaint against profiteering and hoarding could be filed at the complaint cells established in the Deputy Commissioners' offices so that complaints could be redressed and action could be taken against the profiteers.

In Ramazan Bachat Bazars, a 10 kg beg of wheat flour was being sold at a discounted price of Rs.1150 while rate of potato was Rs.40 per kg, onion Rs. 86 per kg, tomato Rs.60 per kg, chicken meat Rs.550 per kg, beef Rs.600 per kg and milk was being sold at Rs.180 per litre.