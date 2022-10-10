Sacred birth of last Holy Prophet (PBUH) blessing for entire humanity

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan (Swad Azam) Central President Pir Syed Muhammad Mehfooz Mashadi has said that the sacred birth of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) is a great blessing of the Allah Almighty for entire humanity.

He said this while leading a rally held in connection with the ongoing holy month of Rabi-ul-Awwal here on Monday.

He said, "We should follow the sacred Uswa-e-Husna (Peace Be Upon Him) to achieve success in this world and hereafter." He said the Prophet (PBUH) emphasized on piety and morality and disallowed every form of cruelty and injustice.

He further said, "It is a matter of great pride and honour for Muslims to be 'Umati' of the last Holy Prophet (PBUH)."Participants of the rally raised slogans 'Marhaba Ya Mustafa (PBUH)' and recited the Darood Sharif. The rally concluded at Milad Chowk after passing through traditional routes.