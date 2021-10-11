UrduPoint.com

Sacred Life Of Holy Prophet (PBUH) A Beacon Of Light For Humanity: CM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 56 seconds ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 07:20 PM

Sacred life of holy Prophet (PBUH) a beacon of light for humanity: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Monday the last Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) saved the entire humanity from darkness by showing them the right path.

In a statement, he said, "By celebrating the 'Ashra' Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen (Peace Be Upon Him) all of us are presenting our utmost love and reverence to the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH)".

He said, "Uswa-e-Hasana of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) is a beacon of light for all of us and unmatched in the entire human history."May Almighty Allah bless all of us to follow the Uswa-e-Hasana of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad(PBUH) in the real sense, he added.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Moroccan Dirham May All From Usman Buzdar Love

Recent Stories

FNC Parliamentary Division participates in meeting ..

FNC Parliamentary Division participates in meetings of Arab Parliament’s stand ..

6 minutes ago
 UAE’s aviation activity rose 24.5 percent: GCAA ..

UAE’s aviation activity rose 24.5 percent: GCAA Director-General

51 minutes ago
 FTA calls on Expo 2020 Dubai participants to avail ..

FTA calls on Expo 2020 Dubai participants to avail VAT refund scheme

1 hour ago
 DP World digitises Tumoohi, its apprenticeship ini ..

DP World digitises Tumoohi, its apprenticeship initiative for Emiratis

1 hour ago
 Local Sharjah Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Manag ..

Local Sharjah Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Team updates memorial se ..

2 hours ago
 We aim to highlight UAE&#039;s efforts to create s ..

We aim to highlight UAE&#039;s efforts to create sustainable future: Dulsco

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.