Sacred life of holy Prophet (PBUH) a beacon of light for humanity: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Monday the last Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) saved the entire humanity from darkness by showing them the right path.

In a statement, he said, "By celebrating the 'Ashra' Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen (Peace Be Upon Him) all of us are presenting our utmost love and reverence to the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH)".

He said, "Uswa-e-Hasana of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) is a beacon of light for all of us and unmatched in the entire human history."May Almighty Allah bless all of us to follow the Uswa-e-Hasana of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad(PBUH) in the real sense, he added.