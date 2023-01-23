UrduPoint.com

Sacred Life Of Holy Prophet (PBUH) Beacon For Entire Humanity: Ahsan Iqbal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 23, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Sacred life of holy Prophet (PBUH) beacon for entire humanity: Ahsan Iqbal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal said on Monday that Muslims had to meet their challenges by seeking guidance from the sacred life of Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) which was a beacon for entire humanity.

Addressing an inaugural session of a two-day International Seerat Conference on 'Social Responsibilities of Women and Seerat-e-Tayyaba (PBUH)' here at Punjab University, he said the sacred life (Seerat-un-Nabi) of Holy Prophet (PBUH) had introduced those golden principles which had not only enlightened people in Arab but also Europe, Africa, Asia and Morocco to Indonesia.

Ahsan Iqbal said: "The glorious teachings of last Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) are interpretation of the commandments of Allah Almighty." He said: "Our forefathers had practiced the golden principles taught by our beloved Holy Prophet (PBUH) in letter and spirit which helped them in becoming world superpower." He said non-Muslims deeply studied factors behind the power which Muslims experienced as a result of following the Holy Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH).

The message and vision of social justice given by the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) was unprecedented and matchless that helped islam to grow rapidly, he added.

He said it was a high time to think, why today Muslims were not benefiting from the holy Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) which in past led to social, political and economic revolution and the reason was only lack of implementation.

He said, "Islam has given identity, respect and status to women and there are a number of Hadees Sharifs which prove the importance of women." The Minister said that unfortunately visionary progress of Muslims halted after Baghdad fall which negatively impacted the leadership approach of Muslims.

He said that Shariat given to the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) would provide guidance to entire humanity till the day of judgement.

Ahsan Iqbal said that human had gone through different stages of evolution and today we were in the age of knowledge revolution.

Industrial revolution changed the power parameters and instead of muscle power, brainpower gained more significance, he said and added that the age of brainpower actually ended the division between man and woman.

He said there was a need to harmonize thinking in accordance with the age of industrial and knowledge revolution.

He said, "It is unfortunate that we have never accepted innovation and there is a need to promote approach of critical thinking among our people." He said that Seerat chairs were established in 2017 on contemporary issues with an objective to achieve success in different sectors of life.

He said Islamic Seerat Centre on Gender Studies was being established which would soon be completed.

He stressed the need for implementing knowledge to achieve desired results.

Dr Shahida Parveen, Dr Muhammad Arif Khan and Prof Dr Muhammad Hammad also spoke.

Related Topics

Africa World Ahsan Iqbal Punjab Europe Baghdad Man Progress Indonesia Morocco Women 2017 Gold Muslim From Asia Arab

Recent Stories

Zayed Sustainability Prize opens submissions for 2 ..

Zayed Sustainability Prize opens submissions for 2024 Cycle

12 minutes ago
 PM felicitates Mohsin Naqvi on assuming office of ..

PM felicitates Mohsin Naqvi on assuming office of caretaker Punjab CM

1 hour ago
 ADJD intensifies its efforts support families

ADJD intensifies its efforts support families

1 hour ago
 PTI's another U-turn: Over 40 lawmakers want to wi ..

PTI's another U-turn: Over 40 lawmakers want to withdraw resignations from Natio ..

1 hour ago
 Muslim Council of Elders condemns burning of Holy ..

Muslim Council of Elders condemns burning of Holy Quran by extremists in Sweden

4 hours ago
 "Difficult to replace," Babar praises Shaheen

"Difficult to replace," Babar praises Shaheen

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.