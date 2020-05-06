Sacred teachings of Hazrat Khadija protecting righteousness of Islam: President Shia Ittehad Sindh, Allama Maqsood Domki

President Shia Ittehad Sindh, Allama Maqsood Domki has said that Ummul Momineen Hazrat Khadija R.A has the honor to be the very first endorser of Islam, protector and guardian of the holy Prophet's progeny and a distinctive wife of the holy Prophet (PBUH) who lived as the only wife of the holy Prophet (PBUH&HP) for twenty-five years

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :President Shia Ittehad Sindh, Allama Maqsood Domki has said that Ummul Momineen Hazrat Khadija R.A has the honor to be the very first endorser of Islam, protector and guardian of the holy Prophet's progeny and a distinctive wife of the holy Prophet (PBUH) who lived as the only wife of the holy Prophet (PBUH&HP) for twenty-five years.

In his vedio message, in connection with death anniversary of Hazrat Khadija (S.A) on Wednesday, he said the sacred teachings of Hazrat Khadija have been protecting the righteousness of islam from Karbala, Damascus to date, adding that Hazrat Khadija's sacred character possessing enormous examples of selflessness and sacrifice must be adopted to thwart all kinds of pandemics, evils and conspiracies of the anti-humanity forces, and transform the world into a hub of peace.