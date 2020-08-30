UrduPoint.com
Sacrifice Of Imam Hussain (R.A), A Beacon Of Light For Ummah

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 30th August 2020 | 04:30 PM

Sacrifice of Imam Hussain (R.A), a beacon of light for Ummah

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2020 ) :Commissioner Dr Farah Masood has said that the sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain(R.A) and his companions for the survival of islam was a beacon of light for the entire Muslim Ummah.

She expressed these views while inspecting various routes of mourning processions.

She was accompanied by RPO Afzaal Ahmad Kausar, Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh, DPO Faisal Gulzar, Assistant Commissioner Omar Draz Gondal, metropolitan and other administrative officers.

She reviewed the security arrangements with RPO. The Commissioner and other officers also inspected the cleanliness and anti-coronavirus arrangements on the routes of Kachehri Bazaar, Block No.

7, Sharbat Chowk and other mourning processions routes.

Giving details, DPO Sargodha Faisal Gulzar said that a total of 216 processions of Ashura Muharram were taken out in the district. He said that across the district, 4500 police personnel and other agencies had been deployed. He said that processions were monitored through CCTV cameras while drone cameras were also used for aerial surveillance.

The Commissioner and RPO expressed satisfaction over the arrangements.

