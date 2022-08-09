UrduPoint.com

Sacrifice Of Imam Hussain (RA) Beacon Of Light For Entire Muslims: Sanaullah

Muhammad Irfan Published August 09, 2022 | 12:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2022 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday said that supreme sacrifice of Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions was beacon of light for entire Muslims.

In a message on the occasion of Youm-e-Ashur, he said the incident of 'Karbala' is one of the most important milestones in the history of islam.

The grandson of Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) Imam Hussain (RA) and his family drew a line between truth and falsehood by sacrificing their lives, he said.

He offered rich tribute to the supreme sacrifice of Iman Hussain (RA) for the sake of truth.

