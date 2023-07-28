Open Menu

Sacrifice Of Imam Hussain (RA) Reminds Muslims To Stand Against Tyranny: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

Faizan Hashmi Published July 28, 2023 | 08:28 PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the sacrifice of Imam Hussain (RA) gave the precious lesson of unwavering faith, piety and struggle for justice, reminding Muslims that it was their moral responsibility to stand up against oppression and tyranny

In a message on the occasion of Youm e Ashura, he said Ashura, 10th Muharram, had profound historic and spiritual significance for the Muslims all over the world.

It was the day of great struggle, sacrifice and martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), beloved grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), he said adding on this day, Imam Hussain (RA), along with his companions and family, bravely stood up in the battle of Karbala against oppression, cruelty and injustice and embraced martyrdom for the righteous path.

He said, "The everlasting message of Imam Hussain (RA) echoes till today and it teaches that we should maintain the principles of justice, compassion and steadfastness in all spheres of life. The sacrifice of Imam Hussain (RA) was not confined to a certain time or place but it was a message for Muslims beyond all borders and for all coming generations and continents," he stressed.

The prime minister said the great sacrifice was a reaffirmation that everyone should strive with unwavering determination for justice, equality and human dignity. The sacrifice of Imam Hussain (RA) imparted the lesson that one encountered difficulties while staying on the path of truth and justice but it was the way to achieve permanent success and blessings of Allah Almighty.

He said, "We should learn from the sacrifice of Imam Hussain (RA) to overcome the challenges and difficulties faced by the nation and the whole Muslim Ummah. Remember that the obstacles in the path of truth and success can only be removed through steadfastness, sacrifice and determination." "Let us try to follow the great example set by Imam Hussain (RA) and his followers, in our daily lives. He is a tower of light and best example for our society. May Allah Almighty shower His blessings on our nation and Muslim Ummah and guide us and give us the strength to follow the teachings of islam and stay true to the illustrious legacy of Imam Hussain (RA)," he concluded.

***Embargoed till 23:59, July 28***

