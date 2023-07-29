Open Menu

Sacrifices At Karbala Teach Us To Stand Firm Against Oppression: Barrister Feroz

Muhammad Irfan Published July 29, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Sacrifices at Karbala teach us to stand firm against oppression: Barrister Feroz

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Information, Barrister Firoz Jamal Shah Kakakhel has said sacrifices offered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) in Karbla teach us to stand firm and face forces of oppression with courage.

In a message issued on Youm-e-Ashura here Saturday, he said that Youm-e-Ashura teach Muslim Ummah to stand with innocents and weak against oppression and brutality.

He said that Karbala was a great battle between right and wrong adding that martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions for the sake of islam was the beacon of light for us and would always be remembered.

The caretaker minister said that the incident of Karbala teaches us to support truth, oppose oppression and stand firm against oppression and brutality.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Karbala Jamal Shah Muslim

