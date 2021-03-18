'Sacrifices for Pakistan creation should ever be remembered'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :The foundation of Pakistan was laid on March 23, 1940 when the Pakistan Resolution was passed by the Muslims of India in a public gathering at Manto Park (Minar-e-Pakistan) Lahore.

These views were expressed by Dr Ehsaan Zafar, central leader of Majlis-e-Quaid-e-Azam Pakistan while talking to APP on Thursday.

He said that it also reminded the nation about the sacrifices offered by the Muslims of Subcontinent for a separate homeland which should ever be remembered by the people of Pakistan. He said that Pakistan came into being with thousands of sacrifices and the youth of the country should remember these sacrifices ever.

Dr Ehsaan said that the country was result of a continuous struggle.

He said that Pakistan is a blessing of Allah, adding that it had been proved now by seeing atrocities of Indian forces against Kashmiri people and Indian Muslim citizens in India that creation of Pakistan was a need of that hour. He said that now the world was recognising Indian atrocities against the Muslim community.

"Our elders contributed a lot for the freedom and now it is our duty to uplift our homeland with dedication, peace and hard work," he added.

He saluted the leadership of Pakistan Movement who foresaw the future of millions of Muslims living in India and decided to make a separate country for them. He said it was wisdom of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah (RA) that now Pakistanis were enjoying their freedom in every sector.