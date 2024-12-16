Sacrifices Of APS Martyrs Forever Guide Our Nation's Resolve: Barrister Danyal
Faizan Hashmi Published December 16, 2024 | 06:28 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting Barrister Danyal Chaudhry on Monday, while paying tribute to the martyrs of the Army Public school, said the sacrifices of the innocent children would always be remembered.
"The APS tragedy has united the nation against terrorism," he said in his message issued in connection with the 10th anniversary of the tragedy.
He called December 16 a "dark chapter in our history," emphasizing how the heinous attack on innocent lives brought humanity to shame but also showcased the resilience and determination of Pakistanis.
“This day reminds us of our commitment to eradicating terrorism and building a peaceful Pakistan,” Barrister Danial affirmed, reiterating the nation's resolve to honour the martyrs by striving for peace and progress.
