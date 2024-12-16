Open Menu

Sacrifices Of APS Martyrs Forever Guide Our Nation's Resolve: Barrister Danyal

Faizan Hashmi Published December 16, 2024 | 06:28 PM

Sacrifices of APS martyrs forever guide our nation's resolve: Barrister Danyal

Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting Barrister Danyal Chaudhry on Monday, while paying tribute to the martyrs of the Army Public School, said the sacrifices of the innocent children would always be remembered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting Barrister Danyal Chaudhry on Monday, while paying tribute to the martyrs of the Army Public school, said the sacrifices of the innocent children would always be remembered.

"The APS tragedy has united the nation against terrorism," he said in his message issued in connection with the 10th anniversary of the tragedy.

He called December 16 a "dark chapter in our history," emphasizing how the heinous attack on innocent lives brought humanity to shame but also showcased the resilience and determination of Pakistanis.

“This day reminds us of our commitment to eradicating terrorism and building a peaceful Pakistan,” Barrister Danial affirmed, reiterating the nation's resolve to honour the martyrs by striving for peace and progress.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Army Martyrs Shaheed Progress December

Recent Stories

Anti-polio drive kicks off

Anti-polio drive kicks off

2 minutes ago
 PJA conducts training on financial discipline, cri ..

PJA conducts training on financial discipline, criminal forensic for judicial of ..

2 minutes ago
 FDA seals offices of 14 housing schemes

FDA seals offices of 14 housing schemes

2 minutes ago
 N. Korea state media slams South's Yoon as 'ringle ..

N. Korea state media slams South's Yoon as 'ringleader of rebellion'

2 minutes ago
 Govt measures help remittances increase by 34pc

Govt measures help remittances increase by 34pc

1 minute ago
 Sacrifices of APS martyrs forever guide our nation ..

Sacrifices of APS martyrs forever guide our nation's resolve: Barrister Danyal

2 minutes ago
UAE participates in 1st G20 Meeting of Finance Min ..

UAE participates in 1st G20 Meeting of Finance Ministry Undersecretaries, Centra ..

15 minutes ago
 Gifts distributed among Christian staff

Gifts distributed among Christian staff

8 minutes ago
 International conference on innovation in chemistr ..

International conference on innovation in chemistry held at IUB

8 minutes ago
 CPO meets Christians to discuss Christmas security

CPO meets Christians to discuss Christmas security

8 minutes ago
 Senate offers Fateha for APS’s martyrs, Siddique ..

Senate offers Fateha for APS’s martyrs, Siddique ul Farooq

8 minutes ago
 DC Battagram inspects polio vaccination campaign, ..

DC Battagram inspects polio vaccination campaign, urges public Cooperation

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan