Sacrifices of APS students, teachers to always be remembered

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :Hundreds of students of different schools took out a rally to pay tribute to martyrs of Army Public school, here on Thursday.

The rally was led by Provincial Parliamentary Secretary and MPA Muhammad Ashraf Rind and Deputy Commissioner Syed Mosa Raza.

The rally participants were carrying banners and placards, highlighting the supreme sacrifices of the kids.

"The martyrs are our heroes, great nations do not forget their heroes, Deputy Commissioner Syed Mosa Raza." He stated that the sacrifices of the kids, their teachers and parents were unforgettable.

The tragic incident of APS led to the elimination of menace of terrorism in the country.

Pakistan army successfully eradicated the terrorists. MPA Ashraf Rind also spoke and stated that the whole nation was united against terrorism.

He observed that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi led successful diplomacy across the world and maintained the impression that Pakistan was a peaceful country. He stated that he felt pride on sacrifices of our heroes.