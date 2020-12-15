UrduPoint.com
Sacrifices Of APS Students Will Always Remembered: Mahood Khan

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 09:51 PM

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday said that heart wrenching incident of the Army Public school was the greatest tragedy of the national history when terrorists carried out attack against innocent students

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday said that heart wrenching incident of the Army Public school was the greatest tragedy of the national history when terrorists carried out attack against innocent students.

In a message on the occasion of sixth anniversary of terrorist attack on the Army Public School, chief minister said that martyrdom of students and teachers would be always remembered.

He said that innocent students of Army Public School scarified their lives to lay foundation of lasting peace in the country and made the entire nation, government and security forces united against the common enemy.

Chief Minister said that 16 December reminded us the day when enemies of the humanity brutally killed innocent lives.

He said that after this incident the entire nation, government and security forces joined hands to eliminate scourge of terrorism and jointly chalked out National Action Plan which was timely step towards peaceful Pakistan.

He said that the provincial government played an important role in implementation of National Action Plan.

Chief Minister said that 16 December was very panic day for bereaved families of martyrs as they lost their loved ones, however, their sacrifices would never be forgotten.

He said that provincial government salute determination of families of martyrs who bear this great loss with patience and perseverance.

