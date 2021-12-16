UrduPoint.com

Sacrifices Of APS's Students, Teachers Unforgettable: Chairman Of BBISE

Sumaira FH 10 minutes ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 05:20 PM

Sacrifices of APS's students, teachers unforgettable: Chairman of BBISE

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :Chairman Balochistan board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BBISE) Quetta Prof. Muhammad Yousuf Baloch on Thursday said that entire nation paid rich tribute to martyrs of Army Public school (APS) and sacrifices of students, teachers and parents were unforgettable.

In a message on the occasion of the anniversary of the APS tragedy, he said that this day reminds us of those brave teachers of Army Public School who stood in front of the enemy to protect their students lives.

The time has proved that there is no religion or nation of terrorism, behind it is the cowardly thinking that can use even the youngest puppets to carry out its nefarious political ambitions, he added.

He said the sacrifices of the martyrs of the Army Public School were not in vain. The whole nation united and we targeted the enemies in their strongholds under the National Action Plan," he said.

He also prayed to Almighty Allah to elevate the ranks of the martyrs of the Army Public School and grant courage to the bereaved families.

Related Topics

Balochistan Quetta Army Martyrs Shaheed BISE

Recent Stories

Pakistan to face West Indies in 3rd T20I match tod ..

Pakistan to face West Indies in 3rd T20I match today

15 minutes ago
 31,157 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

31,157 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

15 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives Tanzanian President&#03 ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Tanzanian President&#039;s note

15 minutes ago
 TECNO engages customers in another round of fun an ..

TECNO engages customers in another round of fun and gifting activities

22 minutes ago
 Secretary-General Receives Jordanian Consul-Genera ..

Secretary-General Receives Jordanian Consul-General and Permanent Representative ..

32 minutes ago
 Philippine Food Festival presents contemporary tas ..

Philippine Food Festival presents contemporary tastes of Filipino dishes at the ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.