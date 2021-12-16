QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :Chairman Balochistan board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BBISE) Quetta Prof. Muhammad Yousuf Baloch on Thursday said that entire nation paid rich tribute to martyrs of Army Public school (APS) and sacrifices of students, teachers and parents were unforgettable.

In a message on the occasion of the anniversary of the APS tragedy, he said that this day reminds us of those brave teachers of Army Public School who stood in front of the enemy to protect their students lives.

The time has proved that there is no religion or nation of terrorism, behind it is the cowardly thinking that can use even the youngest puppets to carry out its nefarious political ambitions, he added.

He said the sacrifices of the martyrs of the Army Public School were not in vain. The whole nation united and we targeted the enemies in their strongholds under the National Action Plan," he said.

He also prayed to Almighty Allah to elevate the ranks of the martyrs of the Army Public School and grant courage to the bereaved families.