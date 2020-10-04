Sacrifices of armed forces bring peace in the country: Mushtaq Ghani

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :Speaker KP Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani Sunday said that a gang of corrupt politicians is defaming the army and other law enforcement agencies, the arrest of the opposition leader was a result of the court's verdict. He expressed these views while addressing the Abbottabad Electronic Media Association (AEIMA) ceremony.

The speaker further said that the masses are well aware of the conspiracies against the judiciary and army. Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani stated that elements involved in corruption have gathered and defamed the army rather than facing accountability court, they praise favorable verdicts of court and if the decisions are against them then they malign the judiciary and others, adding he said.

"Peace in our country is the outcome of the sacrifices of the armed forces where young officers and jawans have lost their lives in the line of duty", the speaker said.

While talking about the development of Abbottabad city Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani said that we have started many mega projects in the city as compare to the previous four decades, we are proud of initiating health, roads, schools, water supply projects and would continue serving the masses with religious zeal.

Speaker KP assembly while highlighting the projects said that Abbottabad University of Science and Technology, beautification of the city worth more than one billion rupees where Shimla Hill Park and three other parks have been developed and constructed, the road network in the surrounding vicinities of Abbottabad city, four open gymnasia have made the difference of present and previous governments.

Gravity water flow scheme Abbottabad was a project which has facilitated the masses of the city and we would include more water reservoirs to provide uninterrupted water supply to the increasing number of citizens of the city, adding he said.

On the occasion, AEIMA members also celebrated the 64th birthday of Speaker KP assembly by cake cutting ceremony. Later, Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani also distributed gift hampers, mobile phones, camera tripods amongst the members of AEIMA.