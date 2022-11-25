UrduPoint.com

Sacrifices Of Bajaur Police, Levis, Make Peace Possible In Bajaur: RPO

Faizan Hashmi Published November 25, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Sacrifices of Bajaur police, Levis, make peace possible in Bajaur: RPO

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) ::Regional Police Officer (RPO) Malakand Sajjad Khan on Friday said the uncounted and unmatched sacrifices of martyrs of Bajaur Police, former Levies and Khasadar force resulted in peace and development in the district.

"Thanks to these sacrifices due to which we are breathing in a peaceful atmosphere today," he remarked and added that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police stands united with the bereaved families and would continue supporting them in future.

He expressed these views while speaking on the occasion of distribution of appointment letters among the children of martyrs of Bajaur Police in Tehsil Khar here.

Commissioner Malakand Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai, District Police Officer Bajaur Abdul Samad Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Naseer Khan and the heirs of martyrs were also present.

The RPO paid tribute to sacrifices of the martyrs and said,"Living nations never forget their martyrs and KP police and people are proud of their martyrs because it made peace possible in the province."The political, social and public circles of Bajaur have also welcomed the distribution of appointed letters to the heirs of the martyrs of the former Levies and Khasadar forces.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Martyrs Shaheed Malakand

Recent Stories

Hasan Ali signs for Warwickshire for county season ..

Hasan Ali signs for Warwickshire for county season of 2023

32 minutes ago
 SC revokes lifetime ban on former PTI leader Faisa ..

SC revokes lifetime ban on former PTI leader Faisal Vawda

1 hour ago
 Interior Minister reviews law and order situation

Interior Minister reviews law and order situation

2 hours ago
 Pak Vs Eng: Match officials for Test series announ ..

Pak Vs Eng: Match officials for Test series announced

4 hours ago
 Actor Ismail Tara passes away

Actor Ismail Tara passes away

5 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz leaves for Turkey on two-day official v ..

PM Shehbaz leaves for Turkey on two-day official visit

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.