Sacrifices of Bajaur police, Levis, make peace possible in Bajaur: RPO

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) ::Regional Police Officer (RPO) Malakand Sajjad Khan on Friday said the uncounted and unmatched sacrifices of martyrs of Bajaur Police, former Levies and Khasadar force resulted in peace and development in the district.

"Thanks to these sacrifices due to which we are breathing in a peaceful atmosphere today," he remarked and added that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police stands united with the bereaved families and would continue supporting them in future.

He expressed these views while speaking on the occasion of distribution of appointment letters among the children of martyrs of Bajaur Police in Tehsil Khar here.

Commissioner Malakand Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai, District Police Officer Bajaur Abdul Samad Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Naseer Khan and the heirs of martyrs were also present.

The RPO paid tribute to sacrifices of the martyrs and said,"Living nations never forget their martyrs and KP police and people are proud of their martyrs because it made peace possible in the province."The political, social and public circles of Bajaur have also welcomed the distribution of appointed letters to the heirs of the martyrs of the former Levies and Khasadar forces.