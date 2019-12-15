Sacrifices of children, teachers of APS to always be remembered: Asad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2019 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Sunday said that the sacrifices of the children and teachers of Army Public School (APS), Peshawar would always be remembered in the country's history.

"December 16, 2014 was a black day in Pakistan's history," he said this in a message on 5th remembrance of the APS tragedy.

He said that this day was unforgettable for the tragedy that befell in Pakistan and the collective pain and grief that afflicted to this nation five years ago.

Recalling the scale of the tragedy, he said that killing of more than 132 children and teachers in a callous manner shook not only the entire country but the entire world.

He highlighted that "those young heroes, the children of APS, engraved a message with their blood on our conscience to stand for a terror free and educated Pakistan." The Speaker remarked that despite passage of five years and with the presence of an unbearable pain, pride could still be seen in the eyes of bereaved families.

"These families are not alone in this pain rather the entire nation equally shares their grief. No words, no ceremony, no awards-- no amount of tears -- will ever replace their losses. The Names of so many children martyred on this date years ago have been etched in our hearts and our collective memory", he added.

He termed the loss of these innocent children a great national loss." Praising the resilience of APS's students, their parents and the teachers, he said the whole nation was proud of their phenomenal courage when they returned to school with a new found spirit and an unflinching resolve for education.

He highlighted that history would not be able to offer such precedents of bravery. The resilience and courage of the bereaved families and students of APS has reinforced the nation's resolve to root-out militancy in all forms and manifestations.

Asad Qaiser said that national leadership agreed on a national plan of action which provided a mandate to law enforcement forces to destroy and dismantle terror networks. However, "It was the schools and colleges where we have to win the battle against militant mindset," he added.

Reflecting on the nation's response to the APS tragedy, he said "We have not and we would never forget the APS tragedy. He said that it was our solemn pledge to the martyred souls of the APS that your departure from this world would not go in vain and the perpetrators of terror would be brought to the book."