Sacrifices Of Forefathers, Martyrs Demand To Have Unity To Promote Feeling Of Patriotism: Air Chief

Sat 07th September 2019 | 10:47 PM

"The sacrifices of our forefathers and the blood of our martyrs for the defence of our motherland demand that we should have unity amongst us to promote the feelings of patriotism", said Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force during a Martyrs' Day ceremony held at Air Headquarters Islamabad on Saturday

He said the PAF's glaring victory against the enemy during Operation Swift Retort has shown to the world that we were ready to protect the blue skies of our country, a press release issued by PAF read.

Talking about the Kashmir issue, he said we stand shoulder to shoulder with our Kashmiri brothers in their struggle for the right of self-determination.

He said we should play our part in the economic, social and educational progress of our country leaving behind all kinds of ethnic, religious and regional prejudices.

Later, Air Chief Marshal laid floral wreath and offered "Fateha" at the Martyrs' Monument.

Principal Staff Officers and a large number of Airmen attended the ceremony.

PAF observed September 7, as Martyrs' Day at all PAF Bases throughout the country.

The day started with special Du'aa and Quran Khawani for the Shuhada of 1965 and 1971 wars and those who laid down their lives in action since creation of Pakistan.

A wreath laying ceremony was also held at the grave of country's youngest Nishan-e-Haider Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas Shaheed at Karachi.

A PAF contingent led by Air Vice Marshal Ghulam Abbas Ghumman, Air Officer Commanding, Southern Air Command, offered 'Fateha' and laid floral wreath at the grave of Rashid Minhas Shaheed on behalf of the Air chief.

The contingent paid homage to the young pilot who sacrificed his life in the defence of motherland, showing exceptional courage and determination.

