UrduPoint.com

Sacrifices Of Imam Hussain (RA) Kept Islam Alive: Prime Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 11, 2022 | 12:10 AM

Sacrifices of Imam Hussain (RA) kept Islam alive: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said Islam is alive because of the sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions and these sacrifices give courage and hope to the faithful in the face of difficulties and challenges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said islam is alive because of the sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions and these sacrifices give courage and hope to the faithful in the face of difficulties and challenges.

In a message on the occasion of Youm-e-Ashur, he said this day reminded of the unparalleled struggle between good and evil, when a group led by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) refused to show allegiance to evil and stood before a seemingly powerful faction.

Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) became a symbol of courage, determination and bravery, he remarked.

The PM said on the 9th and 10th of Muharram, the family of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his loyal companions despite lack of resources challenged the forces of oppression and tyranny and made Islam alive with the sacrifice of their lives.

He said the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (RA) was an important lesson for the Muslim Ummah.

"We should all make the philosophy of sacrifice the beacon of light for us and face all kind of challenges with bravery and steadfastness for the success of truth and virtue."Shehbaz Sharif said the country was going through a critical time which made it all the more important to act with courage and righteousness. "We have to display patience, courage and solidarity to take the country out of the present difficulties."He prayed to Allah Almighty to give everybody courage to follow the life and teachings of Imam Hussain (RA) and make Pakistani nation prosperous and developed.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Muslim Family All Muharram

Recent Stories

Kenya waits impatiently for results of close-fough ..

Kenya waits impatiently for results of close-fought vote

3 minutes ago
 Islam never encourages forced conversion of follow ..

Islam never encourages forced conversion of followers of other religions: Abdul ..

3 minutes ago
 Mexico says rescuers close to entering mine where ..

Mexico says rescuers close to entering mine where workers trapped

3 minutes ago
 Tennis: ATP Montreal results - 1st update

Tennis: ATP Montreal results - 1st update

3 minutes ago
 National Assembly speaker declares Soomro's seat v ..

National Assembly speaker declares Soomro's seat vacant over continuous absence

17 minutes ago
 First Ukrainian wheat shipments expected next week ..

First Ukrainian wheat shipments expected next week: UN

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.