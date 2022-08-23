Sacrifices of Imam Zain Ul Abideen (AS) remembered at a conference

Hazrat Imam Zainul Abideen (AS) martyrdom conference was organized at Punjab Arts Council(PAC) in collaboration with Central Imam Hussain Council and "Daira" Literary organization on Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :Hazrat Imam Zainul Abideen (AS) martyrdom conference was organized at Punjab Arts Council(PAC) in collaboration with Central Imam Hussain Council and "Daira" Literary organization on Tuesday.

According to PAC spokesman, the conference was presided over by prominent religious scholar Dr Ghazanfar Mehdi.

Addressing the conference, Dr Ghazanfar said that the jihad of Imam Zainul Abedin (AS) was not less than the martyrs of Karbala.

After the tragedy of Karbala, the grieving caravan of Ahl-e-Bait, including women and children, traveled 1605 miles from Karbala to Syria via Kufa.

While speaking online, a senior member of the Islamic Ideological Council, Allama Mufti Kifayat Hussain Naqvi, said that Hazrat Zainul Abidin (AS) had to pass through 65 cities and 234 markets along with the oppressed caravan.

While speaking on the occasion, Rashida Nabil said that Hazrat Syed Sajjad's (AS) sermon in Darbar Yazid had become a golden chapter in the history of islam.

Hazrat Imam Zainul Abidin (AS) was the most significant metaphor for the right against oppression and falsehood at the global level.

Ehsan Kabria, Allama Izhar Bukhari, Zildar Syed Ahsan Shah, Makhdoom Syed Zakir Hussain Shah Sajjada Nasheen Bari Imam, Allama Ayaz Zaheer Hashmi, Secretary General Jamiat Al-Mushaikh Pakistan, Allama Saleem Haider, Allama Agha Nair Abbas, Sabtain Raza Lodhi, Allama Hussain Ahmad, Pir Younis Shahzad, Muhammad Rafiq Mughal, Naeem Akram Qureshi, Syed Sajjad Hussain Shamsi, and Akhlaq Zaidi also paid tribute to Imam Zaib Ul Abidin (AS).