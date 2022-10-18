UrduPoint.com

Sacrifices Of Karsaz Martyrs To Be Remembered In History: Pervaiz Ashraf

Muhammad Irfan Published October 18, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Sacrifices of Karsaz martyrs to be remembered in history: Pervaiz Ashraf

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :Speaker of National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf Tuesday said that the sacrifices rendered by Karsaz martyrs will always be remembered in history.

In a statement, he said the loyalty of Karsaz martyrs to democracy is unmatchable. They sacrificed their lives for the protection of democracy and their leader Muhtarma Benazir Bhutto, he added.

The Speaker said that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has rendered matchless sacrifices for the continuity of democracy in the country.

He said that a democratic system is the only way through which we can lead this country to the path of progress and prosperity.

The Speaker sympathized with the families of the martyrs of the Karsaz tragedy, and pray to Allah Almighty to help them to bear these irreparable losses.

Related Topics

National Assembly Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Raja Pervaiz Ashraf Democracy Progress Lead Pakistan Peoples Party Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

