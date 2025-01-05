Open Menu

'Sacrifices Of Kashmiri Martyrs Will Bear Fruit'

Published January 05, 2025

'Sacrifices of Kashmiri martyrs will bear fruit'

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Freedom Movement convener Dr. Zahid Ghani Dar has said that the sacrifices of thousands of innocent Kashmiri martyrs will become fruitful and Kashmiris would continue their struggle until the sun of freedom rises.

In his message issued on Sunday regarding Kashmiris' Right to Self-Determination Day, he said that an early and peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute has become inevitable to ensure lasting peace in the Indian subcontinent, which has become a flashpoint between the two nuclear powers.

He said that the Kashmiri people in Pakistan are united for the Kashmir cause.

Dr. Zahid Ghani Dar said that India has been illegally depriving the people of Jammu and Kashmir of their rights for seven decades, but since the people of Kashmir are well aware, they are raising their voice against Indian atrocities without caring for their lives.

He said that freedom is the fundamental right of the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir and no one can deny the fact.

