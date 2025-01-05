'Sacrifices Of Kashmiri Martyrs Will Bear Fruit'
Sumaira FH Published January 05, 2025 | 04:40 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Freedom Movement convener Dr. Zahid Ghani Dar has said that the sacrifices of thousands of innocent Kashmiri martyrs will become fruitful and Kashmiris would continue their struggle until the sun of freedom rises.
In his message issued on Sunday regarding Kashmiris' Right to Self-Determination Day, he said that an early and peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute has become inevitable to ensure lasting peace in the Indian subcontinent, which has become a flashpoint between the two nuclear powers.
He said that the Kashmiri people in Pakistan are united for the Kashmir cause.
Dr. Zahid Ghani Dar said that India has been illegally depriving the people of Jammu and Kashmir of their rights for seven decades, but since the people of Kashmir are well aware, they are raising their voice against Indian atrocities without caring for their lives.
He said that freedom is the fundamental right of the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir and no one can deny the fact.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 January 2025
Continuity of policies key to development: Ahsan Iqbal
India issues visas to only 100 Pakistani pilgrims for Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti's ..
CM Murad launches Rescue 1122's new Highway operations
PM Shehbaz condemns bomb blast in Turbat
Ali Raza takes seven-for as final heads for an exciting finish
PSL 10: Franchises announce retentions without any trade
3 killed, 35 injured in Kech blast
Sarfraz Bugti condemns Turbat blast, expresses deep sorrow
Nabi Gul banned for 3 domestic matches
Pakistani U19 women’s team training in full swing in Karachi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
'Sacrifices of Kashmiri martyrs will bear fruit'2 minutes ago
-
Pervaiz pays tribute to ZAB on 97th birth anniversary2 minutes ago
-
Woman killed, 10 injured in road accident2 minutes ago
-
PFA inspected over 150,000 food units last year11 minutes ago
-
USKT holds annual get-together11 minutes ago
-
AIOU offers Free Matric Education to Children of Balochistan, Ex-FATA & GB11 minutes ago
-
LGH provided dialysis to over 18,000 patients in 202411 minutes ago
-
Sarfraz Bugti pays tribute to Zulfikar Ali Bhutto on 97th birth anniversary12 minutes ago
-
Chairman Senate condemns terrorist attack in Turbat12 minutes ago
-
NA speaker stresses self-determination as fundamental right for Kashmiris12 minutes ago
-
Dera police foil dacoity attempt, recover looted goods12 minutes ago
-
Shafqat Shah condemns terrorist attack in Turbat12 minutes ago