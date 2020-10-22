Sacrifices of Kashmiri people not to go in vain

Pakistan People Party (PPP) local leader Ali Sabzwari Advocate Thursday said the Kashmiris' sacrifices for their right to self-determination would not go in vain

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan People Party (PPP) local leader Ali Sabzwari Advocate Thursday said the Kashmiris' sacrifices for their right to self-determination would not go in vain.

He expressed these views while talking to Hurriyat leader, Mashaal Hussain Malik.

Ali Sabzwari assured the hurriyat leader that PPP workers would fully participate in the rally against Indian atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The hurriyat leader thanked Ali Sabzwari added that PPP has always been the voice of the oppressed people of Kashmir.

Ali Sabzwari said that the Kashmiri people were standing like a rock in front of Indian forces' inhuman atrocities.

"We salute to the decades-long efforts of Kashmiri people for their due right of self-determination", he added.

He reiterated that the rights of Kashmiris should never be compromised.

"There can be no such compromise, as Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto said in his speech at the UN Security Council that we are fighting for Kashmir for a thousand years and even today the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is adamant on the statement."