Sacrifices of Kashmiri people not to go in vain: Sobia

ISLAMABAD, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs Sobia Kamal Saturday said the Kashmiris' sacrifices for their right to self-determination would not go in vain.

She expressed these views while spending her Eid-Ul-Azha with the people of Kashmir in Muzafarabad to express solidarity with them.

"The day was not far when we will celebrate Eid at Srinagar with our Kashmiri sisters and brothers," she remarked.

The people of Kashmir did not surrender to the Indian atrocities and inhuman acts for last 72 years, she said, adding the masses of Pakistan would continue their moral support to the innocent people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir(IIOJK).

Pakistan strongly condemned the Indian Government's act of revocation in the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370, Sobia added.

She said Imran Khan being the Prime Minister of the country was raising his voice effectively for Kashmir cause at all global forums.