UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sacrifices Of Kashmiri People Not To Go Waste: Fawad Ch

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 10:50 PM

Sacrifices of Kashmiri people not to go waste: Fawad Ch

ISLAMABAD, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday assured that sacrifices of Kashmiri people living in Indian Occupied valley of Jammu and Kashmir, would not go waste.

We could not forget the Indian barbarism and human rights violations in Occupied valley of J&K , he stated while talking to a private news channel programe.

Commenting on Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), jingoism policy, he said that we want to let the Muslims of India, free from the obsolete philosophy of RSS.

The sentiments of entire Muslims of the world had badly damaged due to RSS aggressive steps, the minister stated.

The pressure of people around the world would definitely come over Indian jingoistic and hegemonistic policies besides human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir, he stated.

We want to give chance to peace in the South Asian region, but India had violated the agreements of their past leaders, he said.

To a question, the minister said the present Indian government had involved in the killing of Gandi.

Related Topics

India Occupied Kashmir World Technology Jammu Muslim From Government Asia

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Foreign Minister of Bu ..

22 minutes ago

Karachi University declares BDS, LLM results

4 minutes ago

Lahore High Court Bar Association passes resolutio ..

4 minutes ago

Lithuanian Government Proposes Economy Minister as ..

4 minutes ago

PIA qualifies "IOSA", global standard for aviation ..

4 minutes ago

Turkey's Yavuz Vessel Starts Drilling for Gas in M ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.