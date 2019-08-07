Sacrifices of Kashmiri people not to go waste: Fawad Ch

ISLAMABAD, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday assured that sacrifices of Kashmiri people living in Indian Occupied valley of Jammu and Kashmir, would not go waste.

We could not forget the Indian barbarism and human rights violations in Occupied valley of J&K , he stated while talking to a private news channel programe.

Commenting on Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), jingoism policy, he said that we want to let the Muslims of India, free from the obsolete philosophy of RSS.

The sentiments of entire Muslims of the world had badly damaged due to RSS aggressive steps, the minister stated.

The pressure of people around the world would definitely come over Indian jingoistic and hegemonistic policies besides human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir, he stated.

We want to give chance to peace in the South Asian region, but India had violated the agreements of their past leaders, he said.

To a question, the minister said the present Indian government had involved in the killing of Gandi.